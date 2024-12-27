Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 121.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 122,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 67,411 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 165.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.69. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

