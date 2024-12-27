Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 606,200 shares, an increase of 427.1% from the November 30th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Eterna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERNA traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,553. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.18. Eterna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.

Eterna Therapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.

