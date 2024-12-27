Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and traded as low as $43.05. Experian shares last traded at $43.30, with a volume of 107,760 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EXPGY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Experian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Experian to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Experian alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXPGY

Experian Stock Up 0.5 %

Experian Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

About Experian

(Get Free Report)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.