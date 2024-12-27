Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and traded as low as $43.05. Experian shares last traded at $43.30, with a volume of 107,760 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on EXPGY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Experian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Experian to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on EXPGY
Experian Stock Up 0.5 %
Experian Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.
About Experian
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Power Play: Japan’s Top Auto Stocks Eye Historic Merger
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- S&P 500 Earnings Set to Shine: January’s Critical Market Test
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.