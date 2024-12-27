FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the November 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
FIBRA Terrafina Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBAOF remained flat at $1.81 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. FIBRA Terrafina has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $2.85.
About FIBRA Terrafina
