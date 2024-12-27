FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the November 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

FIBRA Terrafina Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBAOF remained flat at $1.81 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. FIBRA Terrafina has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

About FIBRA Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina’s portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

