First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the November 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCO traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,027. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $24.83.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.3516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
