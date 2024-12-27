First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Down 65.8% in December

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the November 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.80. 18,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,469. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.3264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vima LLC increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vima LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 23,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $756,000. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 635,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,056,000 after acquiring an additional 24,889 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

