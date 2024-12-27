First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Down 65.8% in December

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the November 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.80. 18,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,469. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.3264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.
The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
