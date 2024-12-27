First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 324.9% from the November 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTGC traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.61. 792,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,105. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1846 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

