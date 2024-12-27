First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 324.9% from the November 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTGC traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.61. 792,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,105. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1846 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
