First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 12,202.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 521,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,610,000 after purchasing an additional 517,748 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,552,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,853,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,172. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $106.10 and a 1 year high of $149.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.