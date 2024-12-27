First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.22 and traded as high as $13.21. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 316 shares trading hands.
First US Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.92.
First US Bancshares Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from First US Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. First US Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.00%.
First US Bancshares Company Profile
First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.
