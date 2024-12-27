First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.22 and traded as high as $13.21. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 316 shares trading hands.

First US Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

First US Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from First US Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. First US Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First US Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First US Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.