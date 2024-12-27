Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fuchs Stock Down 0.2 %

FUPBY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Fuchs has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $991.33 million during the quarter. Fuchs had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fuchs will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Fuchs

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

