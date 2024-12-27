Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Financial Analysis

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) and Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CoStar Group and Future FinTech Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $2.67 billion 11.24 $374.70 million $0.44 166.14 Future FinTech Group $18.54 million 0.34 -$33.65 million N/A N/A

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Future FinTech Group.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CoStar Group has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Future FinTech Group has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

96.6% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of CoStar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CoStar Group and Future FinTech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 0 4 10 0 2.71 Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

CoStar Group presently has a consensus price target of $93.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.56%. Given CoStar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and Future FinTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 6.57% 3.53% 2.88% Future FinTech Group -202.56% -97.68% -66.99%

Summary

CoStar Group beats Future FinTech Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. It also provides Leasing, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis; Public Record, a searchable database of commercially zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate lease administration, portfolio management, and lease accounting compliance software solution; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, WestsideRentals.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Apartamentos.com, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica.com, LandAndFarm.com, and LandWatch.com for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform, as well as Homes.com, a homes for sale listings site. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business. It also engages in the trading of coal, aluminum ingots, sand, and steel; and E-commerce, digital wallet safety management, blockchain code auditing and operations, cryptocurrency mining, metaverse and big data maintenance services. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

