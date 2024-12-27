Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Up 356.8% in December

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 356.8% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GLPEY
Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Performance
Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 24.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Galp Energia, SGPS
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.