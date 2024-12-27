Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Up 356.8% in December

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 356.8% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GLPEY

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 133,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,323. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.47. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 24.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.