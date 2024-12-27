Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X Clean Water ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

AQWA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.09. 2,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $18.86.

Get Global X Clean Water ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Clean Water ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.02% of Global X Clean Water ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Global X Clean Water ETF

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.