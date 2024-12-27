Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Up 550.0% in December

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Stock Performance

EBIZ traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $28.28. 416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,329. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.67 million, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Global X E-Commerce ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.47% of Global X E-Commerce ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Global X E-Commerce ETF

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

