Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2024

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMXGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 23200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 119.76, a current ratio of 128.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.98.

In other Globex Mining Enterprises news, Director Chris Bryan sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$30,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 43,900 shares of company stock worth $44,468 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company has a mineral portfolio of approximately 232 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; and precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium.

