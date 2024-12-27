Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW) Short Interest Down 57.8% in December

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the November 30th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,504,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Greene Concepts Trading Down 10.0 %
Greene Concepts stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 3,278,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,562,202. Greene Concepts has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
About Greene Concepts
