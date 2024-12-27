HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $19.93.

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $145,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 703,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,251,387.54. The trade was a 1.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 394 shares of company stock valued at $5,894 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 5,137.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth $6,421,000. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

