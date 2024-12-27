Head-To-Head Contrast: Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) and SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaStar Medical has a beta of -1.13, meaning that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Aethlon Medical and SeaStar Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 SeaStar Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Aethlon Medical currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,091.29%. Given Aethlon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than SeaStar Medical.

This table compares Aethlon Medical and SeaStar Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -160.36% -115.74% SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -627.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aethlon Medical and SeaStar Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $570,000.00 14.39 -$12.21 million ($2.82) -0.21 SeaStar Medical $68,000.00 137.17 -$26.23 million ($11.63) -0.18

Aethlon Medical has higher revenue and earnings than SeaStar Medical. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaStar Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aethlon Medical beats SeaStar Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aethlon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

About SeaStar Medical

(Get Free Report)

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.