HEICO (NYSE:HEI-A) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $187.72 and last traded at $187.07. Approximately 786,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $184.81.

HEICO Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.16.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

