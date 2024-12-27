Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Update

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the November 30th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 528,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.
Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.
