Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,500 shares, a growth of 947.0% from the November 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HXGBY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.66. 120,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,799. Hexagon AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

