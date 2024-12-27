Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) Short Interest Down 80.1% in December

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the November 30th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hitek Global Price Performance

Shares of Hitek Global stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.38. 16,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,963. Hitek Global has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

Get Hitek Global alerts:

About Hitek Global

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hitek Global Inc provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors.

Receive News & Ratings for Hitek Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitek Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.