Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) Short Interest Down 80.1% in December

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the November 30th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hitek Global Price Performance
Shares of Hitek Global stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.38. 16,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,963. Hitek Global has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.
About Hitek Global
