Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

In related news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,237.38. The trade was a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hologic by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,409,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,944,000 after acquiring an additional 81,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 64.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,572,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,940,000 after buying an additional 2,174,093 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,554,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,051,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,466,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,952,000 after acquiring an additional 195,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,669,000 after buying an additional 885,524 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.72 on Friday. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $70.36 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.25 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

