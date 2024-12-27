Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $249.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of HON stock opened at $231.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.28. Honeywell International has a one year low of $189.66 and a one year high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $150.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,836,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 46.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 48,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,464,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 21.8% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

