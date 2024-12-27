Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW) Short Interest Down 76.0% in December

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the November 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hyzon Motors Stock Performance
HYZNW traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 104,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,803. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
About Hyzon Motors
