Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW) Short Interest Down 76.0% in December

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the November 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

HYZNW traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 104,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,803. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

