Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 1.1 %

Ingles Markets stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,241. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.41.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMKTA

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.