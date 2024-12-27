InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) & Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY) Critical Survey

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) and Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.
Profitability
This table compares InnovAge and Kindly MD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InnovAge
|-2.03%
|-5.68%
|-2.99%
|Kindly MD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Institutional and Insider Ownership
12.3% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of InnovAge shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Kindly MD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InnovAge
|$786.51 million
|0.67
|-$21.34 million
|($0.12)
|-32.50
|Kindly MD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Kindly MD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InnovAge.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for InnovAge and Kindly MD, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|InnovAge
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1.67
|Kindly MD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
InnovAge presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.85%. Given InnovAge’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe InnovAge is more favorable than Kindly MD.
About InnovAge
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.
About Kindly MD
KindlyMD Inc. is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies, including the recommendation of medical cannabis in patient treatment plans in compliance with a legalized state medical cannabis regulatory scheme. KindlyMD Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY, UT.
