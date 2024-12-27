Insider Buying: Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.17 per share, with a total value of C$105,832.00.

Jeffery George Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Jeffery George Lawson purchased 4,600 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,004.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Jeffery George Lawson purchased 4,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00.

Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$21.08. 3,718,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,326,276. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$19.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.20.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

