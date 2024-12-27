Insider Buying: Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Purchases 70 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell bought 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £123.90 ($155.26).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Paula Bell bought 73 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £124.83 ($156.43).

On Thursday, October 24th, Paula Bell acquired 73 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £125.56 ($157.34).

SPT traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 177 ($2.22). 88,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,735. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,850.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 173.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 175.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Spirent Communications plc has a 1-year low of GBX 102.30 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 203.80 ($2.55).

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 344 ($4.31) to GBX 321 ($4.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 199 ($2.49) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 199 ($2.49) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.82) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 236.80 ($2.97).

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

