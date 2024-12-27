International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,300 shares, a growth of 731.5% from the November 30th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.05. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 138.31% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

