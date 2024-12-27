Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Down 41.5% in December

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the November 30th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTF. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 58.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 48,643 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 99,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 19,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 179.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 35,882 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $549.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.26.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

