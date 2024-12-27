Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 168.2% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IHYF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.49. 224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,074. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.1299 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF ( NASDAQ:IHYF Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.02% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

