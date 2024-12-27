Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 21,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 38,459 shares.The stock last traded at $48.89 and had previously closed at $48.83.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDIV. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

