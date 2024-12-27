iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Down 35.5% in December

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the November 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AIA stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $68.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,796. The firm has a market cap of $825.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.04. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $52.02 and a twelve month high of $77.44.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.5096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 218,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 114,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 54,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

