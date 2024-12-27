iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV) Trading Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $19.83. 24,901 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 23,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $543,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF

The iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (CCRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Commodity Enhanced Carry index. The fund tracks an index composed of future contracts on commodities selected from a broad commodity universe based on positive roll yield. CCRV was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

