iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV) Trading Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2024

iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRVGet Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $19.83. 24,901 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 23,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $543,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (CCRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Commodity Enhanced Carry index. The fund tracks an index composed of future contracts on commodities selected from a broad commodity universe based on positive roll yield. CCRV was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.