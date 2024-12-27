iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Up 294.3% in December

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,100 shares, an increase of 294.3% from the November 30th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,754,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,557,000 after buying an additional 666,543 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 475,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 319,528 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,402,000 after purchasing an additional 83,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 416,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,307. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $37.72.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.