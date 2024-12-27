iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) Trading 0.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.92 and last traded at $70.92. 2,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 4,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.67.

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average of $66.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Focused Value Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 1.14% of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US listed equities selected using a variety of value factors. FOVL was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

