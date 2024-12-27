iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRHY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.53. 606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.34. iShares High Yield Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $52.20.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.4342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

