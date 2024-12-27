iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 917,852 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 270% from the previous session’s volume of 247,964 shares.The stock last traded at $20.33 and had previously closed at $20.37.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 679,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,475,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.