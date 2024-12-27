iShares iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) Stock Price Down 0% – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $25.46. Approximately 30,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 47,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.
iShares iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.