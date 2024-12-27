J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 238.2% from the November 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JSAIY. BNP Paribas raised shares of J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded J Sainsbury to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of JSAIY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 24,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,140. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

