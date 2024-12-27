JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.13, but opened at $35.20. JD.com shares last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 1,712,188 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.
Read Our Latest Research Report on JD
JD.com Trading Down 3.2 %
Institutional Trading of JD.com
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in JD.com in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in JD.com by 32.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.
About JD.com
JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
Further Reading
