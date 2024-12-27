John Stier Purchases 500,000 Shares of Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC (ASX:DOC) Stock

Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC (ASX:DOC – Get Free Report) insider John Stier bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,500.00 ($22,049.69).
Doctor Care Anywhere Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.54.
About Doctor Care Anywhere Group
