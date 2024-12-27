KB Home (NYSE:KBH) and Everus (NYSE:ECG) Financial Contrast

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) and KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of KB Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of KB Home shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Everus and KB Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everus N/A N/A N/A KB Home 9.31% 15.69% 9.11%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everus 0 2 2 0 2.50 KB Home 3 6 3 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Everus and KB Home, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Everus presently has a consensus price target of $67.67, indicating a potential downside of 8.07%. KB Home has a consensus price target of $79.17, indicating a potential upside of 19.46%. Given KB Home’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KB Home is more favorable than Everus.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Everus and KB Home”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everus $2.73 billion 1.38 $137.23 million N/A N/A KB Home $6.41 billion 0.76 $590.18 million $7.80 8.50

KB Home has higher revenue and earnings than Everus.

Summary

KB Home beats Everus on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everus

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides financial services, such as insurance products and title services, as well as mortgage banking services, including residential consumer mortgage loans to homebuyers. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

