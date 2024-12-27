KB Home (NYSE:KBH) and Everus (NYSE:ECG) Financial Contrast

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) and KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
96.1% of KB Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of KB Home shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Everus and KB Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Everus
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|KB Home
|9.31%
|15.69%
|9.11%
Analyst Recommendations
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Everus
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2.50
|KB Home
|3
|6
|3
|0
|2.00
Everus presently has a consensus price target of $67.67, indicating a potential downside of 8.07%. KB Home has a consensus price target of $79.17, indicating a potential upside of 19.46%. Given KB Home’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KB Home is more favorable than Everus.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Everus and KB Home”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Everus
|$2.73 billion
|1.38
|$137.23 million
|N/A
|N/A
|KB Home
|$6.41 billion
|0.76
|$590.18 million
|$7.80
|8.50
KB Home has higher revenue and earnings than Everus.
Summary
KB Home beats Everus on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Everus
Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides financial services, such as insurance products and title services, as well as mortgage banking services, including residential consumer mortgage loans to homebuyers. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
