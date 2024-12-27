Keith E. Creel Sells 51,727 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 51,727 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.91, for a total value of C$5,426,615.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$105.70. The company had a trading volume of 140,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$106.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$109.58. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of C$101.76 and a one year high of C$123.37. The firm has a market cap of C$98.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CP. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup set a C$97.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$121.43.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

