Keith E. Creel Sells 51,727 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 51,727 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.91, for a total value of C$5,426,615.01.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance
Shares of CP stock traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$105.70. The company had a trading volume of 140,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$106.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$109.58. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of C$101.76 and a one year high of C$123.37. The firm has a market cap of C$98.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
