Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 335.61 ($4.21) and traded as high as GBX 342.50 ($4.29). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 334.04 ($4.19), with a volume of 25,375 shares.

Kenmare Resources Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £290.76 million, a P/E ratio of 472.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 343.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 335.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

