Kenneth Alvin Seitz Purchases 10,490 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Alvin Seitz purchased 10,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$64.04 per share, with a total value of C$671,779.60.

TSE NTR remained flat at C$63.95 during trading hours on Friday. 490,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,233. The company has a market cap of C$31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$60.74 and a 1-year high of C$83.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 132.13%.

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.50.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

