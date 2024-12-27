Kenneth Alvin Seitz Purchases 10,490 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Stock

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2024

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTRGet Free Report) Director Kenneth Alvin Seitz purchased 10,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$64.04 per share, with a total value of C$671,779.60.

Nutrien Price Performance

TSE NTR remained flat at C$63.95 during trading hours on Friday. 490,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,233. The company has a market cap of C$31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$60.74 and a 1-year high of C$83.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.13.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 132.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.50.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Nutrien (TSE:NTR)

