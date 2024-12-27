Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$106,281.00 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$177.14, for a total transaction of C$106,281.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 831 shares in the company, valued at C$147,199.19. The trade was a 41.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Andrew William Robert Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Andrew William Robert Bell sold 100 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.74, for a total value of C$18,474.00.

Kinaxis Price Performance

Kinaxis stock opened at C$178.61 on Friday. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$132.93 and a 52-week high of C$190.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$170.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$160.79. The company has a market cap of C$5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.61, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.56 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2526231 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$192.67.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

