Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$106,281.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2024

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXSGet Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$177.14, for a total transaction of C$106,281.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 831 shares in the company, valued at C$147,199.19. The trade was a 41.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Andrew William Robert Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 16th, Andrew William Robert Bell sold 100 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.74, for a total value of C$18,474.00.

Kinaxis Price Performance

Kinaxis stock opened at C$178.61 on Friday. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$132.93 and a 52-week high of C$190.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$170.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$160.79. The company has a market cap of C$5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.61, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.56 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2526231 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$192.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinaxis

Kinaxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.