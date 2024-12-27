Kirkland’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the typical volume of 550 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 28.3% during the third quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on KIRK shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Kirkland’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

