Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.51 and traded as low as $45.45. Kuehne + Nagel International shares last traded at $46.12, with a volume of 30,425 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on KHNGY. Barclays upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
Kuehne + Nagel International Trading Up 0.3 %
Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kuehne + Nagel International
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.
